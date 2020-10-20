Mask-wearing people cross a road in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: sharing too much information on pandemic may have a negative impact on family relationships, Hong Kong survey finds
- HKU research on 4,914 people finds pandemic is the most common phone chat topic for nearly 80 per cent of respondents
- Study results also show elderly people are less likely to fact-check before sending information on the health crisis to others
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
