Mask-wearing people cross a road in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang Mask-wearing people cross a road in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: sharing too much information on pandemic may have a negative impact on family relationships, Hong Kong survey finds

  • HKU research on 4,914 people finds pandemic is the most common phone chat topic for nearly 80 per cent of respondents
  • Study results also show elderly people are less likely to fact-check before sending information on the health crisis to others

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo in Hong Kong/Singapore

Updated: 10:45pm, 20 Oct, 2020

