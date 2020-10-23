The Candida auris fungi is drug resistant and potentially fatal. Photo: Shutterstock Images The Candida auris fungi is drug resistant and potentially fatal. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Hong Kong battling potentially deadly superbug authorities say could have spread because isolation facilities are being used in fight against Covid-19

  • Hospital Authority says there have been 136 cases of fungal infection Candida auris so far this year, compared to 20 in whole of 2019
  • Patients have between 30 and 60 per cent chance of dying if infected by bug, which targets oral cavity, digestive tract, skin, and vagina

Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo in Hong Kong/Singapore

Updated: 11:25pm, 23 Oct, 2020

