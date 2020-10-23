The Candida auris fungi is drug resistant and potentially fatal. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Hong Kong battling potentially deadly superbug authorities say could have spread because isolation facilities are being used in fight against Covid-19
- Hospital Authority says there have been 136 cases of fungal infection Candida auris so far this year, compared to 20 in whole of 2019
- Patients have between 30 and 60 per cent chance of dying if infected by bug, which targets oral cavity, digestive tract, skin, and vagina
Topic | Hong Kong health care and hospitals
