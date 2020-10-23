The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra has said it will not consider playing again until new antivirus guidelines are in place. Photo: Handout
Performance anxiety: Hong Kong Philharmonic says it may not play without new guidelines to prevent another mass quarantining
- In a recent meeting, management promised musicians that it was working on stepped-up antivirus measures
- The ensemble’s management has reportedly approached the Centre for Health Protection about formulating clear safety criteria
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
