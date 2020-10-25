Gary Lai, chairman of the Hong Kong Psoriasis Patients Association, says patients need more help treating their condition. Photo: Felix Wong Gary Lai, chairman of the Hong Kong Psoriasis Patients Association, says patients need more help treating their condition. Photo: Felix Wong
Gary Lai, chairman of the Hong Kong Psoriasis Patients Association, says patients need more help treating their condition. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong psoriasis patients call on the government to do more to help them access, afford treatments

  • Patients note that the disease affects more than the skin, often leading to heart conditions and mental health issues
  • Access to certain treatments through the public health system is also curtailed, they say

Zoe Low
Updated: 11:27pm, 25 Oct, 2020

