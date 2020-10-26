Professor Dennis Lo speaks about his novel technique for prenatal disease screening earlier this month. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Professor Dennis Lo speaks about his novel technique for prenatal disease screening earlier this month. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Top scientist calls for Hong Kong genetic testing firms to be allowed in Greater Bay Area

  • More flexibility needed to develop hi-tech region, according to winner of major life sciences prize
  • Innovators and inventors want patents registered in Hong Kong extended to mainland China

Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 3:21pm, 26 Oct, 2020

Professor Dennis Lo speaks about his novel technique for prenatal disease screening earlier this month. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
