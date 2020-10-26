People in masks on a crowded footbridge in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam People in masks on a crowded footbridge in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong records eight new cases of Covid-19, as government adviser calls for Spain, Italy to be added to high-risk list

  • Outbreak situation in Europe has worsened in recent weeks, with some countries reporting five-digit daily infection tallies
  • Tourism stakeholders, meanwhile, say they expect thousands of lay-offs within a month if more help isn’t forthcoming

Elizabeth Cheung and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 3:44pm, 26 Oct, 2020

