People in masks on a crowded footbridge in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong records eight new cases of Covid-19, as government adviser calls for Spain, Italy to be added to high-risk list
- Outbreak situation in Europe has worsened in recent weeks, with some countries reporting five-digit daily infection tallies
- Tourism stakeholders, meanwhile, say they expect thousands of lay-offs within a month if more help isn’t forthcoming
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People in masks on a crowded footbridge in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam