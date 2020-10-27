Professor Ivan Hung, University of Hong Kong (centre), is flanked by Larry Lee, A&E consultant at Tin Shui Wai Hospital (left), and Dr Polk Wan, of North Lantau Hospital. Photo: Sam Tsang
Covid-19 death rate could be lowered among sickest patients using blood plasma treatment, says Hong Kong university expert
- Professor Ivan Hung says treatment can be effective if administered quickly
- But city’s blood stocks are low with only enough left to help 40 people
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Professor Ivan Hung, University of Hong Kong (centre), is flanked by Larry Lee, A&E consultant at Tin Shui Wai Hospital (left), and Dr Polk Wan, of North Lantau Hospital. Photo: Sam Tsang