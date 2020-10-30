Dining capacity at Hong Kong restaurants was raised to 75 per cent on Friday as a raft of social-distancing restrictions were relaxed. Photo: Edmond So
developing | Coronavirus: as Hong Kong social-distancing restrictions ease, city expects seven – mostly imported – new cases
- Among the day’s tally is one untraceable infection, according to a medical source
- But while such cases are on the wane, a local expert says enough are occurring to consider Hong Kong’s situation unstable
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
