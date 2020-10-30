It is hoped the Oxsed RaViD Direct test will play a major part in bringing back global travel and reviving economies. Photo: Dickson Lee It is hoped the Oxsed RaViD Direct test will play a major part in bringing back global travel and reviving economies. Photo: Dickson Lee
Rapid Covid-19 test on trial at Hong Kong airport may miss some infections, University of Oxford professor admits

  • Scientist behind the 30-minute test says infections with very low viral loads may fall under the radar, but designers insist overall accuracy is higher than 90 per cent
  • Much rests on reliability of the University of Oxford screening method, seen as key to opening up global travel, economies

Updated: 11:25pm, 30 Oct, 2020

