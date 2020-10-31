Drinkers can enjoy a night out into the early hours following Friday’s easing of coronavirus rules. Photo: Dickson Lee Drinkers can enjoy a night out into the early hours following Friday’s easing of coronavirus rules. Photo: Dickson Lee
Drinkers can enjoy a night out into the early hours following Friday’s easing of coronavirus rules. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: easing of social-distancing rules draws partygoers to Hong Kong’s Lan Kwai Fong

  • Revellers throng Lan Kwai Fong as the number of persons allowed to sit to a table is increased from four to six in restaurants, and two to four in pubs
  • Some bar owners hope relaxations will boost business, while others point to empty seats and urge the government to do more to help them survive

Laura Westbrook and Rachel Yeo

Updated: 12:47am, 31 Oct, 2020

