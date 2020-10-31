Hong Kong was expecting three new Covid-19 cases on Saturday – all imported. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Hong Kong was expecting three new Covid-19 cases on Saturday – all imported. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: quarantine-free return of Hong Kong residents from mainland on track, health minister says, as city expects three new Covid-19 cases

  • Sophia Chan Siu-chee says incubation period for man who tested positive on Friday after returning from mainland shows he acquired virus in city
  • Four new temporary testing facilities, meanwhile, will be located in Quarry Bay, Yau Ma Tei, Sha Tin and Yuen Long, minister reveals

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 1:22pm, 31 Oct, 2020

