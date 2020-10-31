Police officers call for crowds to leave Lan Kwai Fong on Halloween night. Photo: Winson Wong Police officers call for crowds to leave Lan Kwai Fong on Halloween night. Photo: Winson Wong
Revellers return to Hong Kong’s nightlife hotspots to celebrate Halloween amid small protests

  • Party-goers flood bar districts in Central, Tsim Sha Tsui, Wan Chai and Mong Kok, some paying no respect to social-distancing rules
  • Muted demonstrations staged in parts of city to show solidarity with Thailand’s protesters and mark 14 months of a police operation at MTR station

Victor Ting and Chan Ho-him

Updated: 11:25pm, 31 Oct, 2020

Police officers call for crowds to leave Lan Kwai Fong on Halloween night. Photo: Winson Wong
