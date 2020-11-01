With bars once again open until 2am, police were on the hunt for social-distancing violations on Halloween night. Photo: Winson Wong With bars once again open until 2am, police were on the hunt for social-distancing violations on Halloween night. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: after Halloween night crackdown on social-distancing violations, Hong Kong expects seven new Covid-19 cases

  • More than 50 customers were issued fixed-penalty notices at bars in Tsim Sha Tsui, while police also conducted checks on popular nightspots in Central
  • The stepped-up inspections followed a relaxing of social-distancing measures that saw pubs and eateries allowed to stay open until 2am

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Gigi Choy
Updated: 12:50pm, 1 Nov, 2020

With bars once again open until 2am, police were on the hunt for social-distancing violations on Halloween night. Photo: Winson Wong
