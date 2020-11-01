The University of Hong Kong-Shenzhen Hospital in Shenzhen’s Futian district. Photo: Roy Issa
Shenzhen-based hospital to offer subsidised health care to eligible Hongkongers in mainland China
- Hong Kong-run hospital’s chief says it will offer one-stop service for city residents living across the border, including Cantonese-speaking staff
- Many city residents have been unable to make Hospital Authority appointments due to mandatory 14-day coronavirus quarantine
