Police officers call for crowds to leave Lan Kwai Fong on Halloween night. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus surge fears after Halloween party weekend, as Hong Kong minister sounds warning over social-distancing rules, city faces six new infections
- Infections include three people who had stayed together at a hotel in Mui Wo’s Silvermine Bay, and were among preliminary positive cases on Sunday
- Another person related to the hotel also tests initially positive on Monday, as health minister says social-distancing rules could be tightened if required
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
