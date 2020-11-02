Police officers call for crowds to leave Lan Kwai Fong on Halloween night. Photo: Winson Wong Police officers call for crowds to leave Lan Kwai Fong on Halloween night. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus surge fears after Halloween party weekend, as Hong Kong minister sounds warning over social-distancing rules, city faces six new infections

  • Infections include three people who had stayed together at a hotel in Mui Wo’s Silvermine Bay, and were among preliminary positive cases on Sunday
  • Another person related to the hotel also tests initially positive on Monday, as health minister says social-distancing rules could be tightened if required

Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 2:05pm, 2 Nov, 2020

