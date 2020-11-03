Hong Kong is set to record new coronavirus cases in the double figures on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Free Covid-19 testing will launch next week for teachers in Hong Kong schools and kindergartens, Carrie Lam reveals as city expects 10 new infections
- Teachers to undergo testing from next week in all public schools and kindergartens, while other residents not deemed high-risk to pay HK$240 for a test
- Carrie Lam extends Hong Kong’s remaining social-distancing rules as city expects 10 new infections on Tuesday
