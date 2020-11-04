A resident shows a free Covid-19 test kit distributed by the government in Hong Kong’s Sham Shui Po neighbourhood. Photo: EPA-EFE
developing | Hong Kong expecting five new Covid-19 cases, including two linked to growing Mui Wo staycation cluster
- The number of cases tied to outbreak at seaside destination will stand at seven if Wednesday’s early tally confirmed
- But all of the new infections have been traced to their origins, a medical source tells the Post
