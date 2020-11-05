Candida auris fungi, one of the drug-resistant ailments currently found in Hong Kong’s hospitals. Photo: Shutterstock Candida auris fungi, one of the drug-resistant ailments currently found in Hong Kong’s hospitals. Photo: Shutterstock
Candida auris fungi, one of the drug-resistant ailments currently found in Hong Kong’s hospitals. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Drug used to treat rheumatism could also boost effectiveness of antibiotics against superbugs, Hong Kong study finds

  • The drug, known as auranofin, could present an alternative to the costly and time-consuming process of developing new antibiotics to treat superbugs
  • Hong Kong records some 700 deaths a year from so-called superbugs, which are bacteria that have developed a resistance to commonly used treatments

Topic |   Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Gigi Choy
Gigi Choy

Updated: 9:07pm, 5 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Candida auris fungi, one of the drug-resistant ailments currently found in Hong Kong’s hospitals. Photo: Shutterstock Candida auris fungi, one of the drug-resistant ailments currently found in Hong Kong’s hospitals. Photo: Shutterstock
Candida auris fungi, one of the drug-resistant ailments currently found in Hong Kong’s hospitals. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE