Candida auris fungi, one of the drug-resistant ailments currently found in Hong Kong’s hospitals. Photo: Shutterstock
Drug used to treat rheumatism could also boost effectiveness of antibiotics against superbugs, Hong Kong study finds
- The drug, known as auranofin, could present an alternative to the costly and time-consuming process of developing new antibiotics to treat superbugs
- Hong Kong records some 700 deaths a year from so-called superbugs, which are bacteria that have developed a resistance to commonly used treatments
