A medical source said there were no local cases among Friday’s new infections. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong facing six new cases of Covid-19, as medical expert calls for tougher testing for arrivals from high-risk countries
- Dr Ho Pak-leung calls for city to follow mainland China’s lead after it tightened requirements
- Source says no local cases among infections to be reported on Friday
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
