Hong Kong was under the influence of a continental airstream with high background pollution. Photo: Dickson Lee
Health risks from air pollution in parts of Hong Kong hit highest level on scale
- Air Quality Health Index reaches ‘serious’ level at eight general monitoring stations in the city
- Environmental Protection Department says it expects pollution levels to remain higher than normal on Saturday
Topic | Hong Kong weather
