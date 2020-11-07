Hong Kong is still seeing local cases of Covid-19 infections. Photo: Jonathan Wong Hong Kong is still seeing local cases of Covid-19 infections. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong is still seeing local cases of Covid-19 infections. Photo: Jonathan Wong
developing | Coronavirus: Hong Kong facing six new cases as city under pressure to snuff out Covid-19 numbers before reviving cross-border travel

  • Centre for Health Protection to brief media on more details in afternoon, as fresh infections, if confirmed, will push tally to 5,366, with 107 related deaths
  • A day before, city leader hints at failed bid to reopen border with mainland China

Danny Lee and Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 11:59am, 7 Nov, 2020

