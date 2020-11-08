Crowds at a Repulse Bay beach in Hong Kong after social-distancing measures were eased. Photo: Geovien So/SOPA
developing | Hong Kong facing three new Covid-19 cases, city on potential 18-day run of single-digit rise in infections
- Three cases were also confirmed a day before, with one of unknown origin locally
- The last time city reported double-digit rise in daily cases was on October 22
