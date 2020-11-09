Hongkongers line up for free Covid-19 screenings outside the Tai Po Jockey Club Clinic on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang Hongkongers line up for free Covid-19 screenings outside the Tai Po Jockey Club Clinic on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hongkongers line up for free Covid-19 screenings outside the Tai Po Jockey Club Clinic on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: public health experts urge Hongkongers not to panic as hundreds line up for Covid-19 screening in Tai Po

  • Chinese University expert David Hui says situation in Tai Po a ‘lot less severe’ than what was seen in Wong Tai Sin during third wave of pandemic
  • But respiratory medicine specialist Leung Chi-chiu says outbreak severity will depend on emergence of secondary transmissions from places visited by infected patients

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Victor TingRachel Yeo
Victor Ting and Rachel Yeo

Updated: 10:10pm, 9 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hongkongers line up for free Covid-19 screenings outside the Tai Po Jockey Club Clinic on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang Hongkongers line up for free Covid-19 screenings outside the Tai Po Jockey Club Clinic on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hongkongers line up for free Covid-19 screenings outside the Tai Po Jockey Club Clinic on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE