The University of Hong Kong-Shenzhen Hospital is in the Futian district. Photo: Roy Issa The University of Hong Kong-Shenzhen Hospital is in the Futian district. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Scheme allowing chronically ill Hongkongers living in Guangdong to seek cheap consultations at top university hospital set to begin

  • Hong Kong government set up scheme to help those unable to return to city for appointments because of Covid-19 pandemic and quarantine rules
  • From Tuesday, Hongkongers with follow-up appointments for chronic illnesses can apply for 100 yuan consultations at HKU-Shenzhen Hospital

Topic |   Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Elizabeth Cheung
Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 8:51pm, 9 Nov, 2020

