developing | Hong Kong households set to benefit from tariff freeze by CLP Power and HK Electric

  • Fixed unit charges for electricity in city homes to remain at 2020 levels next year
  • CLP Power and HK Electric expected to announce the decision during a Legislative Council meeting on Tuesday

Phila Siu and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 1:06pm, 10 Nov, 2020

The price of electricity per unit is to remain the same in Hong Kong next year, according to sources. Photo: Sun Yeung
