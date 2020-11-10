The price of electricity per unit is to remain the same in Hong Kong next year, according to sources. Photo: Sun Yeung
developing | Hong Kong households set to benefit from tariff freeze by CLP Power and HK Electric
- Fixed unit charges for electricity in city homes to remain at 2020 levels next year
- CLP Power and HK Electric expected to announce the decision during a Legislative Council meeting on Tuesday
Topic | Hongkong Electric
