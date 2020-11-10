Hong Kong’s existing social-distancing measures, including wearing masks in public, will remain in place for at least another week. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Hong Kong’s existing social-distancing measures, including wearing masks in public, will remain in place for at least another week. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong’s existing social-distancing measures, including wearing masks in public, will remain in place for at least another week. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: Hong Kong set to keep social-distancing measures in place another week, as 11 new Covid-19 cases expected

  • Matthew Cheung says tightening of anti-epidemic measures remains a possibility, as local cases without a known origin remain ‘worrying’
  • If confirmed, the tally would mark the second time in four days the city had recorded double-digit infections, though it was unclear how many were local

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Victor TingNatalie Wong
Victor Ting and Natalie Wong

Updated: 1:25pm, 10 Nov, 2020

