At least nine Hong Kong schools reported outbreaks of respiratory infections on Tuesday alone. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong schools report 71 respiratory infection outbreaks in three days, even as the flu season is far from near
- Chinese University expert David Hui says schools should make sure pupils follow hygiene rules and parents should ensure their children get flu jabs soon
- Respiratory medicine specialist Leung Chi-chiu says mask-wearing and good hygiene practices can help prevent flu transmissions, but may not be totally effective
