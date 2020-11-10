The Hong Kong government previously said the airport trial would shed some light on whether the new rapid test might shorten waiting times for international arrivals. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong’s trial of rapid Covid-19 tests extended by a week as early results show detection levels underperforming
- The new tests, which return results in under an hour, are seen as a key to jump-starting international air travel
- But the screenings have a sensitivity rate below 90 per cent, demanding a number of adjustments, according to an infectious disease expert
Topic | Hong Kong travel bubble
The Hong Kong government previously said the airport trial would shed some light on whether the new rapid test might shorten waiting times for international arrivals. Photo: EPA-EFE