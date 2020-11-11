Hong Kong risks a winter surge of Covid-19 if it lets its guard down, Sophia Chan says. Photo: Edmond So Hong Kong risks a winter surge of Covid-19 if it lets its guard down, Sophia Chan says. Photo: Edmond So
developing | Hong Kong to step up Covid-19 border controls with city put on alert for fourth wave of infections

  • Tightening of pandemic policy comes as health minister warns severe winter rush of infections can strike any time if city lets its guard down
  • Sophia Chan reveals measures to close loopholes, launches new contagion-fighting tools as city expects 20 new coronavirus infections

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Victor Ting
Victor Ting and Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 12:32pm, 11 Nov, 2020

