Hong Kong risks a winter surge of Covid-19 if it lets its guard down, Sophia Chan says. Photo: Edmond So
developing | Hong Kong to step up Covid-19 border controls with city put on alert for fourth wave of infections
- Tightening of pandemic policy comes as health minister warns severe winter rush of infections can strike any time if city lets its guard down
- Sophia Chan reveals measures to close loopholes, launches new contagion-fighting tools as city expects 20 new coronavirus infections
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
