400 patient records lost after cabinet at Hong Kong’s Queen Mary Hospital mistakenly removed by contractor

  • Data involved 442 elderly patients, among which some 100 are still alive and staff will reach out to them
  • Patient records are usually stored for seven years, after which they will be reviewed, and those deemed useless will then be destroyed

Zoe Low
Updated: 8:05pm, 11 Nov, 2020

