Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam. Photo: Winson Wong
400 patient records lost after cabinet at Hong Kong’s Queen Mary Hospital mistakenly removed by contractor
- Data involved 442 elderly patients, among which some 100 are still alive and staff will reach out to them
- Patient records are usually stored for seven years, after which they will be reviewed, and those deemed useless will then be destroyed
