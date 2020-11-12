Six more untraceable local infections were among Thursday’s confirmed Covid-19 tally, while two others were preliminary positive. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: five Hong Kong schools temporarily closed as city unveils eight new untraceable Covid-19 cases, including two preliminary positives
- An infected 42-year-old whose close contacts were connected to four of the schools also attended a wedding banquet with 200-300 guests
- The 23 infections overall, which include 16 imported from other countries, is the most recorded in a single day since September 20
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Six more untraceable local infections were among Thursday’s confirmed Covid-19 tally, while two others were preliminary positive. Photo: Sam Tsang