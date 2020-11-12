Travellers at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: infected passengers from Nepal may have sparked latest round of cases in Hong Kong, top virologists say
- The new virus strain found among latest local cases bears a close resemblance to those imported from Nepal, Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan of the Centre for Health Protection says
- ‘It is very likely that the cases from Nepal brought in the local infections,’ Professor Leo Poon of HKU says
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
Travellers at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Bloomberg