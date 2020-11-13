The Pfizer vaccine requires an ultra-low temperature for storage. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: Hong Kong health experts divided over procuring Pfizer vaccine that showed promising results in preventing infection
- Chinese University expert David Hui says authorities need to consider whether there are enough facilities to store vaccines at minus 70 degrees Celsius
- But William Chui, of the Society of Hospital Pharmacists, says Fosun Pharma has already identified a ‘big’ storage site near city airport
