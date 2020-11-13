A playground at Heng Fa Chuen, Hong Kong, left destroyed after Typhoon Mangkhut in 2018. Photo: Winson Wong A playground at Heng Fa Chuen, Hong Kong, left destroyed after Typhoon Mangkhut in 2018. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong should aim to be carbon zero by 2050, say government advisers to city’s climate change blueprint

  • Target will not be easy to hit but it is the responsible aim, says Council for Sustainable Development chairman
  • The long-awaited report had been beset by delays and the resignation of a top adviser, who accused the government of sidelining expert opinion

Zoe Low
Updated: 11:54am, 13 Nov, 2020

