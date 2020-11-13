Hong Kong has been contending with a worrying trickle of untraceable local infections. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
developing | Hong Kong set to log two more untraced Covid-19 cases among six new infections on Friday
- Infections with mystery origins thought to involve a 56-year-old librarian at Prince of Wales Hospital and a 65-year-old retiree
- Government adviser points to emergence of untraced cases across districts as a worrying sign of potential contagion surge
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
