Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

developing | Mandatory Covid-19 tests for Hong Kong’s ‘high-risk’ groups approved, restaurant seating rollback thought likely as city expects 11 new cases

  • New measures believed in the works include reintroduction of four-person cap on tables at eateries, tightening of flight crew regulations, sources say
  • Decision to introduce compulsory testing, meanwhile, comes on heels of government study of the move’s legal feasibility

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Gigi Choy and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 12:55pm, 14 Nov, 2020

