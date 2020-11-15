People queue at Henry G Leong Yaumatei Community Centre for tests. Photo: Winson Wong People queue at Henry G Leong Yaumatei Community Centre for tests. Photo: Winson Wong
developing | Coronavirus: 14 cases expected, as Hong Kong health chief doubles down on Covid-19 measures, warns of dual blow of pandemic and winter flu season

  • Sophia Chan warns on Sunday blog that ‘untraceable cases could explode and trigger fourth wave’, reminding residents to stay vigilant
  • Four community testing centres kick off operations as social-distancing rules for restaurants, bars tighten again

Zoe Low and Phila Siu

Updated: 12:07pm, 15 Nov, 2020

