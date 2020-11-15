Work on the temporary hospital continues round the clock. Photo: Winson Wong
Temporary 800-bed coronavirus hospital in Hong Kong on track for January opening, development chief says
- Secretary for Development Michael Wong says construction of the Lantau Island hospital is moving ahead at full speed
- Contact tracing app ‘Leave Home Safe’ will also be ready for download on Monday, notifying users of any exposure risk to Covid-19 in public areas
