Pasta packagers in Hong Kong have been urged to take more care over hygiene. Photo: Dickson Lee Pasta packagers in Hong Kong have been urged to take more care over hygiene. Photo: Dickson Lee
Pasta packagers in Hong Kong have been urged to take more care over hygiene. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Pasta sold in Hong Kong contains insect fragments, rodent hair and mould toxins, Consumer Council testing reveals

  • Watchdog urges firms to improve hygiene measures during production after microscopic bits of dead insect among the unpalatable items found in pasta products
  • One 225 gram serving of instant macaroni was home to 548 pieces of insect fragment, the study found

Topic |   Consumer protection in Hong Kong
Zoe Low
Zoe Low

Updated: 5:36pm, 16 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Pasta packagers in Hong Kong have been urged to take more care over hygiene. Photo: Dickson Lee Pasta packagers in Hong Kong have been urged to take more care over hygiene. Photo: Dickson Lee
Pasta packagers in Hong Kong have been urged to take more care over hygiene. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE