Pasta packagers in Hong Kong have been urged to take more care over hygiene. Photo: Dickson Lee
Pasta sold in Hong Kong contains insect fragments, rodent hair and mould toxins, Consumer Council testing reveals
- Watchdog urges firms to improve hygiene measures during production after microscopic bits of dead insect among the unpalatable items found in pasta products
- One 225 gram serving of instant macaroni was home to 548 pieces of insect fragment, the study found
Topic | Consumer protection in Hong Kong
