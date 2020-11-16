Identification labels for users to scan a QR code using the new app will be available in 18,000 taxis citywide. Photo: Dickson Lee Identification labels for users to scan a QR code using the new app will be available in 18,000 taxis citywide. Photo: Dickson Lee
Identification labels for users to scan a QR code using the new app will be available in 18,000 taxis citywide. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Privacy, usage issues mark lukewarm response to Hong Kong’s Covid-19 contact-tracing app ‘Leave Home Safe’

  • Mobile app launches on Monday, with some complaining it is not user-friendly, while bar industry largely welcomes implementation
  • Users can scan QR code at more than 9,000 locations and on 18,000 taxis to log their movements voluntarily

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Gigi Choy
Gigi Choy

Updated: 8:49pm, 16 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Identification labels for users to scan a QR code using the new app will be available in 18,000 taxis citywide. Photo: Dickson Lee Identification labels for users to scan a QR code using the new app will be available in 18,000 taxis citywide. Photo: Dickson Lee
Identification labels for users to scan a QR code using the new app will be available in 18,000 taxis citywide. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE