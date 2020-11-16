False negative results from Covid-19 tests taken at the airport have been highlighted as a significant factor in a recent spread of infections within Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg False negative results from Covid-19 tests taken at the airport have been highlighted as a significant factor in a recent spread of infections within Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong’s latest run of local Covid-19 cases blamed on home quarantine, false negative tests and hotel loopholes

  • Quarantine flaws and false negative tests at the airport pointed to as key drivers of a recent rush of local coronavirus infections
  • PolyU academic also warns the city is on the brink of a fourth wave of Covid-19

False negative results from Covid-19 tests taken at the airport have been highlighted as a significant factor in a recent spread of infections within Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
