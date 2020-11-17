Officials in Hong Kong are tightening some social-distancing measures in an attempt to prevent a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong closes loophole on quarantine visits, as source says city is facing four new cases of Covid-19
- People in 14-day hotel lockdown will not be allowed any visitors from Wednesday
- One new infection said to be of unknown origin
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
