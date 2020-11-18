Hongkongers can now begin applying to return to the city from Guangdong and Macau without having to quarantine. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong facing nine new cases of Covid-19, as scheme allowing residents to return from Guangdong and Macau opens
- Hongkongers living in Guangdong province and Macau can apply online to come back to the city without having to quarantine
- A total of 5,000 a day can make the trip, with 3,000 through Shenzhen Bay Port crossing and the rest via Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
