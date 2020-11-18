Revellers gather at Lan Kwai Fong in Central late last month after social-distancing measures were relaxed. Photo: Dickson Lee Revellers gather at Lan Kwai Fong in Central late last month after social-distancing measures were relaxed. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong entertainment venues linked to more ‘widespread dispersion’ of Covid-19 than households, eateries, study finds

  • Researchers say the number of strangers gathering in bars made the venues particularly prone to broader networks of infections in the first and second waves
  • However, preliminary data for the third wave shows the trend had diminished, hinting that ‘some measures were effective’

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 8:08pm, 18 Nov, 2020

