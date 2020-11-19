Thousands of Hongkongers living in mainland China and Macau have applied to return under a new quarantine-free scheme. Photo: Jonathan Wong
developing | Hong Kong facing 12 new cases of Covid-19, as city prepares for return of 9,000 residents living in mainland China and Macau
- Two local cases of unknown origin among new cases, according to source
- Registration for scheme allowing people living across the border to come back without having to quarantine opened on Wednesday
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
