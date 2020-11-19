Thousands of Hongkongers living in mainland China and Macau have applied to return under a new quarantine-free scheme. Photo: Jonathan Wong Thousands of Hongkongers living in mainland China and Macau have applied to return under a new quarantine-free scheme. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Thousands of Hongkongers living in mainland China and Macau have applied to return under a new quarantine-free scheme. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

developing | Hong Kong facing 12 new cases of Covid-19, as city prepares for return of 9,000 residents living in mainland China and Macau

  • Two local cases of unknown origin among new cases, according to source
  • Registration for scheme allowing people living across the border to come back without having to quarantine opened on Wednesday

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Elizabeth Cheung
Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 12:25pm, 19 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Thousands of Hongkongers living in mainland China and Macau have applied to return under a new quarantine-free scheme. Photo: Jonathan Wong Thousands of Hongkongers living in mainland China and Macau have applied to return under a new quarantine-free scheme. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Thousands of Hongkongers living in mainland China and Macau have applied to return under a new quarantine-free scheme. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE