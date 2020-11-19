Nearly 70 per cent of Hongkongers surveyed said they supported the use of reusable masks, but only 54 per cent said they had a fair understanding of them. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hongkongers have used 2 billion disposable masks since February, environmental group says, urging government to promote reusable variants
- Greeners Action surveyed 1,095 people and found that 92 per cent of respondents habitually wore disposable masks
- People may have misconceptions about the protection offered by reusable masks, environmental group’s officer says
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Nearly 70 per cent of Hongkongers surveyed said they supported the use of reusable masks, but only 54 per cent said they had a fair understanding of them. Photo: Felix Wong