Nearly 70 per cent of Hongkongers surveyed said they supported the use of reusable masks, but only 54 per cent said they had a fair understanding of them. Photo: Felix Wong Nearly 70 per cent of Hongkongers surveyed said they supported the use of reusable masks, but only 54 per cent said they had a fair understanding of them. Photo: Felix Wong
Nearly 70 per cent of Hongkongers surveyed said they supported the use of reusable masks, but only 54 per cent said they had a fair understanding of them. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hongkongers have used 2 billion disposable masks since February, environmental group says, urging government to promote reusable variants

  • Greeners Action surveyed 1,095 people and found that 92 per cent of respondents habitually wore disposable masks
  • People may have misconceptions about the protection offered by reusable masks, environmental group’s officer says

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Gigi Choy
Gigi Choy

Updated: 9:28pm, 19 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Nearly 70 per cent of Hongkongers surveyed said they supported the use of reusable masks, but only 54 per cent said they had a fair understanding of them. Photo: Felix Wong Nearly 70 per cent of Hongkongers surveyed said they supported the use of reusable masks, but only 54 per cent said they had a fair understanding of them. Photo: Felix Wong
Nearly 70 per cent of Hongkongers surveyed said they supported the use of reusable masks, but only 54 per cent said they had a fair understanding of them. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE