The number of cases more than doubled from the 12 recorded on Thursday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: Hong Kong reports at least 66 confirmed and preliminary infections as fears grow over dance studio cluster
- Of 21 new locally transmitted infections, origins of nine cannot be traced
- Cluster linked to Starlight Dance Club continues to grow with nine more confirmed and seven preliminary positive cases
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
