The new growth survey, rolled out in the third quarter of this year, aims to collect data from a representative sample of about 20,000 people aged 0 to 20. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong government carrying out survey to update database on growth changes in children
- Growth charts help health care professionals detect underlying diseases in children and assist the government to formulate policies
- The ones currently used in Hong Kong were developed in 1993 and are based on data from children who mostly grew up in the 1970s and 80s
