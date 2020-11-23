The number of new coronavirus cases in Hong Kong is on the rise. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong confirms another 73 Covid-19 cases, including 50 linked to ‘super-spreading’ dance cluster
- Health officials identify seven more dance venues involved – bringing the total affected to 21
- Health minister Sophia Chan says government is reviewing the need to further tighten social-distancing rules
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
