Top Hong Kong infectious disease expert urges all to get influenza shots to prevent co-infection, lung damage amid Covid-19 pandemic

  • HKU’s Yuen Kwok-yung discovered during research hamsters infected with both H1N1 and Covid-19 experienced markedly worse lung damage
  • Antibody response against coronavirus is impaired by a co-infection, he says, urging all with respiratory illnesses to get tested for influenza and Covid-19

Phila Siu
Updated: 10:12pm, 23 Nov, 2020

A health official receives the seasonal influenza vaccine at the Kwai Tsing District Health Centre, Kwai Chung. Photo: Felix Wong
